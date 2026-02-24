More twists in GCDA-Blasters home turf deal?

KOCHI: With the next home clash just days away, the real contest for Kerala Blasters FC is unfolding off the pitch. A crucial meeting with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) later this week is expected to decide whether the Blasters’ future at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium remains intact — or heads for another twist.

Even as the team prepares for Saturday’s fixture on February 28, uncertainty hangs thick over the Kaloor stadium. The tension spilled into public view just two days before the Blasters’ first home match against Mumbai City FC on February 22, when GCDA officials briefly halted club operations at the stadium. Behind the scenes, it was less about football and more about finances. According to a GCDA executive council member, divisions had surfaced within the authority over the sharply reduced rent announced by Chairperson K Chandran Pillai.

“Some members felt the rent had been reduced too drastically. The team now has the opportunity to earn profits from ticket sales and advertisement revenues throughout the tournament, while the authority is incurring a hefty loss,” the member told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “At the same time, the team was asked to clear Rs 7 lakh that the authority charged last year for stadium maintenance. Only Rs 5 lakh has been paid so far. Currently, the authority is backing the decision to fix the rent at Rs 4.2 lakh. Discussions on this will take place this week,” he said.

GCDA officials said the authority is entitled to deduct the amount from the Rs 1 crore caution deposit — a refundable, interest-free sum held by the authority to cover potential damages, unpaid bills, rent arrears, and other liabilities related to the use of the facilities. On the other hand, Blasters maintain that the Rs 5 lakh was paid as rent for using the ground.