When heritage, history are consigned to blind spots

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is a treasure trove of sights, stories, and histories. One such repository is David Hall, arguably one of the area’s oldest surviving colonial buildings.

From the expanse of the Parade Ground, one’s eyes are immediately drawn to the structure’s symmetrical facade, deep verandah, sloping tiled roof and lime-plastered walls.

Sadly, a giant hoarding now partially obscures the view.

For Prof K T Ravindran, a veteran urban planner and heritage conservation expert, this visual obstruction epitomises what he calls a quiet apathy towards Fort Kochi’s heritage. “Elsewhere in India and across the world, such historic buildings are protected, and their view left unhindered. Sadly, not in Kochi,” Ravindran remarked, during his brief visit to the city.

What makes the state of affairs more grievous is the fact that the hoarding is that of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, supposedly a cultural custodian. Then again, David Hall’s view was already marred by a misplaced transformer. Now, it’s further out of sight. “This oversight arises from a lack of understanding of the true history and heritage of the place,” Ravindran highlighted.

Built in 1695 by the Dutch East India Company as a residence for its commander, David Hall is among the few remaining Dutch-era structures in the city, and even in the state.

The structure assumes greater significance given how it is a tropical adaptation of European architectural styles.

Furthermore, history unfolds within its walls. It is believed that portions of the Hortus Malabaricus, the 17th treatise on the botany of the Malabar region, were compiled here.

“This adds scientific legacy to David Hall’s colonial architecture,” noted Joseph T, a tour guide associated with the Union ministry of tourism.

Today, the restored and repurposed structure functions as a cultural space closely associated with the Biennale.