Kochi corporation proposes green bonds; Rs 10 crore for GPS-based mosquito control

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation proposed to float green bonds for financing projects, and roll out a scientific mosquito eradication programme using GPS mapping and drones, setting aside Rs 10 crore for the same, in its 2026-27 budget presented on Tuesday. The budget also earmarked Rs 1 crore for the City Bloom project aimed at expanding and preserving green spaces across the city.
Presenting the first budget of the UDF-led council, Deputy Mayor and finance committee chairman Deepak Joy projected an income of Rs 1,388 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,255 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 132 crore. In his nearly three-hour speech,Deepak said key infrastructure projects would be implemented through various public-private partnership (PPP) models. The corporation would retain supervisory control while leveraging private sector participation for timely execution and reduced expenditure, he said.
The budget proposed to mobilise around Rs 30 crore by strengthening tax collection in the entertainment, advertisement and establishment sectors. A special revenue recovery cell will be formed to collect non-tax revenues and arrears.
Major allocations included Rs 10 crore for a zero-waste project promoting source-level waste management, rooftop gardening and vertical gardening. A sum of Rs 2 crore was set aside for PT Memorial Park with an open library at Ravipuram.
The budget also proposed Rs 2 crore for Kochi shopping and food festivals, Rs 1 crore for ‘Pink Health’ initiatives for women, and Rs 50 lakh for Indira Canteens in Edappally and Fort Kochi.A second bridge connecting the corporation office and Bolgatty was also proposed.
The ‘green bonds’, aimed for projects combining technology, environment and water resource management for environment-climate-biodiversity friendly development policies, will be structured in accordance with guidelines issued by the RBI, SEBI, and provisions in the Union Budget 2026-27.
Mayor V K Minimol said a digital budget monitoring system and online dashboard would be set up to ensure timely and quality implementation of projects.
Key allocations
Konthuruthy rehabilitation project: L18 crore
Mosquito eradication using GPS mapping and drones: L10 crore
Waterlogging prevention and drainage network: L10 crore
Zero-waste and source-level waste management: L10 crore
Stray dog control and shelters & crematoriums: L3 crore
Septage treatment and road network: L2 crore each
Underground parking study and policy: L2.4 crore