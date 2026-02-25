Kochi corporation proposes green bonds; Rs 10 crore for GPS-based mosquito control

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation proposed to float green bonds for financing projects, and roll out a scientific mosquito eradication programme using GPS mapping and drones, setting aside Rs 10 crore for the same, in its 2026-27 budget presented on Tuesday. The budget also earmarked Rs 1 crore for the City Bloom project aimed at expanding and preserving green spaces across the city.

Presenting the first budget of the UDF-led council, Deputy Mayor and finance committee chairman Deepak Joy projected an income of Rs 1,388 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,255 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 132 crore. In his nearly three-hour speech,Deepak said key infrastructure projects would be implemented through various public-private partnership (PPP) models. The corporation would retain supervisory control while leveraging private sector participation for timely execution and reduced expenditure, he said.

The budget proposed to mobilise around Rs 30 crore by strengthening tax collection in the entertainment, advertisement and establishment sectors. A special revenue recovery cell will be formed to collect non-tax revenues and arrears.