Newborn’s body found in Vembanad lake near Kochi's Marine Drive, probe begins

KOCHI: Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn girl was found floating in Vembanad lake near Marine Drive on Tuesday evening.

An officer said a security staff of a private firm at Marine Drive spotted the body floating in the lake around 4pm and alerted the authorities concerned.

A team from Ernakulam Central police station recovered the body and shifted it to the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery for an autopsy. The officials are examining CCTV footage from Marine Drive and nearby areas for leads.