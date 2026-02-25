Woman found dead on railway track at Kochi's Vyttila was murdered; retired court staffer held

KOCHI: In a swift breakthrough, Maradu police have confirmed that the 45-year-old woman found dead on a railway track at Vyttila in the early hours of Tuesday was murdered, leading to the quick identification and arrest of the accused.

The body of the woman, who belonged to Chingavanam in Kottayam district and was staying at Poothotta in Ernakulam district with her family, was spotted around 3 am beneath the Vyttila railway overpass by the loco pilot of the Amrita Express. After the train driver alerted railway authorities, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

At first glance, the body appeared to have been run over by a train. But officers grew suspicious as it was found on a secondary, non-operational track on the Ernakulam-Kottayam route beneath the overpass. Since no train runs on that line, the location immediately signalled a possible foul play, a source with the police said.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. The woman had sustained severe injuries on her face and body. The postmortem report confirmed that she died due to a serious head injury, and her nasal bone was also found fractured, indicating a violent assault. Sources said footage from nearby areas and a mobile phone recovered from the crime scene played a crucial role in identifying the victim and tracing the suspect. CCTV visuals showed the woman walking with a man shortly before the incident, which helped narrow the search.

Police arrested K V Shaji, 63, a resident of Ponnurunni in Kochi and a retired High Court employee, in connection with the case. According to investigators, the accused and the victim were known to each other and had met on Monday night.

“They got into an argument there, following which Shaji allegedly assaulted her and killed her. He then placed the body on the track in an attempt to pass it off as an accidental death,” a source said.

The victim was divorced, while the accused is married. Sources said the relationship between the two had allegedly begun affecting the accused’s family life. The victim’s mother too was a former court staffer.

The bridge, under which the body was found, is known to be frequented by anti-social elements at night. Local residents said they avoid the pedestrian passage near the track after dark because of safety concerns.

“Drunkards and drug addicts often camp under that bridge. A group of youngsters once attacked and looted me when I was passing through the area. Since then, I stopped using the route at night,” said Tampi, a local resident.