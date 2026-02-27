Cops take to a ‘targeted’ approach to maximise use of costly drug-test kits

KOCHI: Faced with the high cost and limited availability of mobile drug detection equipment, Kochi City police have adopted a targeted strategy to maximise the use of available kits while continuing enforcement against drug-impaired driving and other offences.

City police recently began deploying mobile drug-test kits across various locations to identify drivers and individuals suspected of using narcotic substances. While the technology has strengthened detection capabilities, the high cost of the equipment and testing has forced officers to use the kits selectively.

“Each equipment is priced between Rs 12-19 lakh, and each test costs around Rs 1,200. Though it is expensive, we do not have a cheaper alternative at present. We are exploring the possibility of procuring more affordable and reliable equipment,” a senior police officer said.

Officials said the kits are being used based on specific suspicion or intelligence inputs, rather than for indiscriminate mass testing. Officers look for behavioural indicators, receive alerts from patrol teams, and act on field-level observations to identify individuals.

“We respect the privacy of the public and do not conduct random testing of individuals without reason. Testing is done when officers observe suspicious behaviour or receive credible inputs. In some cases, we conduct tests even if there are no symptoms, as certain synthetic drugs do not show obvious signs like alcohol intoxication,” said an officer who is part of the inspection team.