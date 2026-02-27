Cops take to a ‘targeted’ approach to maximise use of costly drug-test kits

KOCHI: Faced with the high cost and limited availability of mobile drug detection equipment, Kochi City police have adopted a targeted strategy to maximise the use of available kits while continuing enforcement against drug-impaired driving and other offences.
City police recently began deploying mobile drug-test kits across various locations to identify drivers and individuals suspected of using narcotic substances. While the technology has strengthened detection capabilities, the high cost of the equipment and testing has forced officers to use the kits selectively.
“Each equipment is priced between Rs 12-19 lakh, and each test costs around Rs 1,200. Though it is expensive, we do not have a cheaper alternative at present. We are exploring the possibility of procuring more affordable and reliable equipment,” a senior police officer said.
Officials said the kits are being used based on specific suspicion or intelligence inputs, rather than for indiscriminate mass testing. Officers look for behavioural indicators, receive alerts from patrol teams, and act on field-level observations to identify individuals.
“We respect the privacy of the public and do not conduct random testing of individuals without reason. Testing is done when officers observe suspicious behaviour or receive credible inputs. In some cases, we conduct tests even if there are no symptoms, as certain synthetic drugs do not show obvious signs like alcohol intoxication,” said an officer who is part of the inspection team.
Currently, the force has around 300 mobile drug-testing devices and related kits, with four dedicated teams deployed across the city. Patrol units alert these teams when suspected cases are identified during routine patrols. Sources said that around 50 tests are conducted daily.
Senior officers said the kits have so far proven to be accurate. “We have not come across any instance of a wrong test result so far. The accuracy of the equipment has helped us detect offenders and proceed with further legal action with confidence,” an officer said.
Despite the constraints, they said the strategic deployment of kits has helped maintain enforcement and ensure optimal utilisation of resources. The availability of mobile drug-testing equipment has also helped police detect drug use that may otherwise go unnoticed.
A second batch of around 1,000 additional testing devices are expected to reach the city within the next one to two months. Officials said this will enhance enforcement capacity and, along with the existing kits, ensure sufficient availability of equipment for the year.
Police sources said the targeted approach has enabled the force to continue its anti-drug drive effectively, even with limited equipment, while ensuring that the available kits are used judiciously until more devices become available.