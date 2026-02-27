Ernakulam’s beach corridor dreams finally get sailing

KOCHI: The Vypeen Beach Corridor project is finally coming to fruition. The project, first envisioned in 2017, had been in limbo for the past eight years. The project got a shot in the arm in July 2025 when the revised proposal received the administrative sanction. As the first step in the project’s implementation, construction was launched at Cherai beach on Wednesday.

“The beaches that are being covered under the project are Cherai, Kuzhipilly and Munnambam. Cherai is one of the main beaches in the district and a highly sought-after destination, second to Fort Kochi. The aim behind the project is to popularise the lesser-known beaches,” District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Lijo Jose told TNIE.

He said the project was accorded administrative sanction of `2.97 crore. “As per the project proposal, the infrastructure at the beaches will be developed to give the tourists a seamless experience. The existing facilities will be renovated, and basic amenities like snack bars, toilets, rain shelters and children’s play area will be constructed,” he added.

Ernakulam is known for its beautiful beaches. “Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the backwaters, beaches on Vypeen island attract a large number of visitors. At present, Kuzhupilly beach, located less than five minutes from Cherai beach, hosts the only floating bridge.