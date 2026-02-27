Ernakulam’s beach corridor dreams finally get sailing

KOCHI: The Vypeen Beach Corridor project is finally coming to fruition. The project, first envisioned in 2017, had been in limbo for the past eight years. The project got a shot in the arm in July 2025 when the revised proposal received the administrative sanction. As the first step in the project’s implementation, construction was launched at Cherai beach on Wednesday.
“The beaches that are being covered under the project are Cherai, Kuzhipilly and Munnambam. Cherai is one of the main beaches in the district and a highly sought-after destination, second to Fort Kochi. The aim behind the project is to popularise the lesser-known beaches,” District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Lijo Jose told TNIE.
He said the project was accorded administrative sanction of `2.97 crore. “As per the project proposal, the infrastructure at the beaches will be developed to give the tourists a seamless experience. The existing facilities will be renovated, and basic amenities like snack bars, toilets, rain shelters and children’s play area will be constructed,” he added.
Ernakulam is known for its beautiful beaches. “Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the backwaters, beaches on Vypeen island attract a large number of visitors. At present, Kuzhupilly beach, located less than five minutes from Cherai beach, hosts the only floating bridge.
The Casuarina trees are another attraction at Kuzhippilly. Another beach that has remained untapped is Munambam, which is not far from Cherai towards the North, and would turn out to be a promising destination,” Lijo said.
In terms of area, Munambam has a large span of beach, the secretary said. “Here, things like walkways (breakwater), playgrounds for children, space for water sports activity, toilets and kiosks will be constructed. Another project at Munambam is the butterfly garden that will be constructed by the Vypeen block panchayat using CSR funds from the LNG Terminal.”
In the initial proposal brought out in 2017, the beach corridor was envisaged as connecting nine small and big beaches between Vypeen and Cherai located at a distance of around 25 km. Sources said the project got delayed due to the objections raised by the Coastal Zone Management Authority.