Hit-and-run: Two Kollam youths held

KOCHI: Kochi city police on Thursday arrested two people in connection with the hit-and-run incident in which a police officer was seriously injured during night patrol at Kaloor. The accused are Shamnad, 23, and Irshad, 27, both natives of Kollam.

The duo, who had fled the scene after the incident, was arrested from their hometown around noon after a detailed investigation after close scrutiny of CCTV footage, said a source with the Kochi city police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when a night patrol team led by Santhosh, an assistant sub-inspector with the Ernakulam Town North police station, was engaged in vehicle inspection at Kaloor.

“The accused have admitted that they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They said the act occurred out of fear during police vehicle checking,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Town North police station.