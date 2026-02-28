CBG plants and biomining to propel Kerala’s waste management transformation

KOCHI: Kerala is poised for a major transformation in waste management with the commissioning of compressed biogas (CBG) plants, expansion of sanitary waste processing facilities, and accelerated clearance of legacy dumping sites through biomining, marking a shift towards scientific waste treatment and sustainability.

Inaugurating the state’s first CBG plant at Brahmapuram through video conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said additional plants coming up across the state will ensure significant progress in waste management.

He noted that the Brahmapuram plant would benefit both the Kochi Corporation and BPCL by enabling scientific processing of organic waste and generating clean fuel. He added that similar plants coming in Kozhikode, Kollam, Palakkad, Thrissur, and other places are part of the state’s broader waste management strategy.

After the chief minister’s address, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh elaborated on the government’s waste management initiatives, recalling the Brahmapuram fire in March 2023, which was caused by decades of accumulated waste and had triggered widespread public concern.

“Once the smoke was brought under control and days passed, many began to forget Brahmapuram. But the state government did not forget the issue. Nearly 90% of the legacy waste at Brahmapuram has now been cleared through bio-mining, significantly improving the condition of the site,” Rajesh said.