Credit controversy erupts at CBG plant launch in Kochi's Brahmapuram

KOCHI: A controversy broke out during the inauguration of the CBG plant at Brahmapuram after Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted the role of the Centre and PM Narendra Modi in addressing the Brahmapuram waste crisis and enabling the project, prompting sharp responses from Kerala ministers. Suresh Gopi referred to the massive fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram dump yard in March 2023 and said the issue had drawn national attention.

He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Kerala on March 12, 2023, and the Brahmapuram fire was a major concern at the time. “When Amit Shah was asked about the issue, he said he could not comment without getting full information but assured that there would be intervention.

It is the Modi government’s effort through BPCL that made the result seen at Brahmapuram today possible,” he said. However, Industries Minister P Rajeev, responded by saying the state could have pursued a direct agreement if it had been informed earlier about such central initiatives.

“If the state had been made aware of these projects earlier, we could have opted for a government-to-government agreement, which would have ensured faster implementation,” Rajeev said.