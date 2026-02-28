From the landscape of memories

Artist Sujith S N’s works at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale draw inspiration from an unlikely historical source — a centuries-old botanical text that documents Kerala’s traditional medical knowledge.

Hortus Malabaricus, an ancient compendium that catalogued the medicinal plants of the Malabar region, is at the centre of his work. The book, which employed multiple scripts, including Malayalam and Arabi Malayalam, recorded indigenous healing practices and the ecological wealth of the region at a time when its natural landscape remained largely undisturbed.

For Sujith, this historical work becomes a lens to view the present. He describes Kerala’s terrain as a “living botanical garden” that has managed to survive waves of environmental destruction.

Titled ‘Elsewhere or Otherwise’, his paintings are based on this idea of endurance, where the landscape is not merely scenery, but a carrier of memory.

Rather than reproducing botanical illustrations, he uses the landscape to explore broader concerns such as violence, hierarchy and geopolitics. Hills, plants and water bodies become sites of political and social tensions, suggesting that nature itself bears the imprint of human conflict and power structures.

At the same time, Sujith resists fixing a single meaning for his paintings and prefers to leave room for viewer’s imagination. “I don’t insist that the viewer should take home exactly what I intended,” he says.

“I see my work like a runway for a plane to take off. Once it is there, the viewer has the freedom to unravel the mystery of the painting. That is where imagination takes over.”