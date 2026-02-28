Traffic curbs in place across Kochi today and tomorrow ahead of Vice President’s visit

KOCHI: Kochi city police have announced strict traffic regulations and drone restrictions in connection with Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan’s visit to the city. Restrictions will be in force on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, and Sunday from 8am to 11am, along the stretch from Vathuruthy Junction to High Court Junction. The regulated areas include Willingdon Island, Naval Base, Thevara, MG Road, Banerji Road, Park Avenue Road, and Shanmugham Road.

Police said vehicles from Fort Kochi and Mattancherry heading towards High Court, Container Road, and Edappally must turn right after the Thoppumpady BOT bridge, to proceed via Alexander Parambithara Bridge to Kundannoor Junction, turn left towards Vyttila Junction, then proceed to Kadavanthra Junction, turn right onto KK Road, reach Kaloor Junction, and continue via Kacheripady and Bolgatty Junction towards Container Road.

Alternatively, commuters may use the Fort Kochi-Vypeen ferry service. Vehicles travelling from Vypeen towards Fort Kochi and Mattancherry must turn left at High Court Junction, proceed to Kaloor Junction, continue via KK Road to Kadavanthra Junction, turn left onto Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to reach Vyttila, and then proceed via Kundannoor Bridge towards Thoppumpady.

The Fort Kochi-Vypeen ferry service can also be used as an alternative. Vehicles travelling from Vyttila and Edappally towards the High Court will be permitted only up to High Court Junction during the VIP movement. Traffic along MG Road will be partially restricted.