Cochin Cancer Centre to be inaugurated in January

KOCHI: A decade-long wait for the opening of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has finally ended. Minister for Industries P Rajeeve said the inauguration of the CCRC is scheduled for January. As part of the launch of the first phase, the cabinet has approved the creation of 159 new posts, including 91 permanent and 68 contract posts.

As per the latest cabinet decision, the new posts are being created as part of the commencement of the first phase of the CCRC.

The minister said the posts were created based on the recommendations of an expert committee appointed to calculate the number of employees required for various phases of the hospital’s expansion.

The first phase of the CCRC is set to start operations with 100 beds. The minister said all posts required for this phase have been created. “This includes academic and non-academic posts. Eight professor posts and 28 assistant professor posts have been newly created.

There are 18 non-academic posts, ranging from nursing superintendent to system manager. Permanent appointments have been made to 91 posts. In addition, 68 temporary posts have been created in 14 categories.

The staffing pattern of other cancer centres, such as the Regional Cancer Centre and the Malabar Cancer Centre, has been taken as a model to determine the staffing pattern at the CCRC,” said the minister.