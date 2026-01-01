Will New Year fulfil Kochi’s dreams?

KOCHI: The city has ushered in the New Year with vibrant festivities. And 2026 arrives with plenty of expectations and unfulfilled dreams. Kochi steps into the new year with brightened hopes for several issues, ranging from safer roads and better waste management to the revival of several stalled development projects. TNIE takes a look at the issues affecting the city and the solutions we expect in 2026.
Metro expansion
Completion of the phase 2 Pink Line from JLN Stadium to Padamugal is expected to be completed by June. This will be a solution to the prolonged issue of dust and traffic congestion along the Palarivattom-Kakkanad road, besides offering a faster commute along the stretch.
Private buses
Increasing instances of rash driving and aggression by private bus drivers has become a threat to public safety. Despite several measures amid rising deaths on roads, the problem is yet to see a sustainable solution.
Roads and sidewalks
Narrow roads, potholes, dysfunctional streetlights, and broken sidewalks have been troubling Kochi residents for long. And hence, the allied congestion, accidents, and safety threats remain unresolved. In 2026, the city aims to have better roads and pavements.
Traffic congestion
Traffic congestion in the key sections of Vyttila, Palarivattom, and Edappally, besides other locations, has been crippling road transportation in the city. In 2026, Kochi expects to have smoother solutions for the traffic menace and the long line of vehicles on roads.
Waste management
Even after much effort, the streets of Kochi remain dirty. Accumulation of heaps of waste at corners in several parts of the city and polluted canals and public spaces needs to change. Awareness on improved civic sense, installation of waste bins at every city lane and proper collection and disposal of waste will help remove the stench that makes one pinch the nose while walking through Kochi.
Drug menace
Nicknamed the ‘crime city’ of the state, Kochi has a huge link with the increasing drug abuse and its normalisation in the state. Drug peddling, drug abuse among college students and in the movie industry made headlines last year. In 2026, Kochi aims to reduce the menace and spread awareness among the public.
Industrial pollution
The residents of the industrial regions of Eloor and Ayyankuzhi have been battling health issues caused by growing industrial pollution. With chronic diseases rising in the Eloor belt and the Supreme Court declaring Ayyankuzhi and surrounding regions ‘unfit’ to live, the residents wish for a better quality of life and proper action against pollution at least in 2026.
KSRTC bus terminal
The poor state of the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station and its delayed development has been a recurrent theme over the past few years. Dust, waterlogging, and other problems need an immediate solution.
Operation breakthrough
The project, launched in 2019 to prevent flooding in the city, has been delayed for several reasons. Work on the crucial Mullassery Canal stretch on MG Road is still at a standstill. Kochi is looking forward to the completion of the project, with a proper flood-control plan in place so that people can sleep peacefully.
Sea surge and coastal flooding
For years, the residents of coastal Kochi have been beset with sea surge and coastal flooding. Governments come and go, but most coastal regions including Kannamaly and Chellanam continue to battles the waves when the weather goes awry. In 2026, the coastal communities hope for affirmative action to end their troubles.
Water shortage
Several elevated regions in Kochi, like Edappally and Tripunithura and the tail ends of the KWA network, still suffer from water shortage during summer. The promised KWA plant in Aluva and the renewal of the outdated pipelines in the city remain on paper. Kochiites wish for an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.
Land pooling for Infopark phase 3
The phase 3 project of Infopark is a long-awaited project in Kochi, still awaiting completion of the first-ever land-pooling style of land acquisition and development in the state. Such development projects should begin without delay.
Flats’ battle with sewage treatment plants
The residents of several flat complexes in Kochi have faced troubles with Pollution Control Board’s demand to install sewage treatment plants based on a case registered suo motu by the High Court. The flat owners expect a reasonable outcome and better sewage treatment networks in the city.
Outer bund for Thanthonni Thuruth
Around 60 families that still reside on the island of Thanthonni Thuruth continue to await an outer bund, promised last year. The work remains delayed and the people are left to battle floodwaters every day during high tide. A positive intervention in that regard is a must amid the dangers of a rise in sea level.