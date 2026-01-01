Will New Year fulfil Kochi’s dreams?

KOCHI: The city has ushered in the New Year with vibrant festivities. And 2026 arrives with plenty of expectations and unfulfilled dreams. Kochi steps into the new year with brightened hopes for several issues, ranging from safer roads and better waste management to the revival of several stalled development projects. TNIE takes a look at the issues affecting the city and the solutions we expect in 2026.

Metro expansion

Completion of the phase 2 Pink Line from JLN Stadium to Padamugal is expected to be completed by June. This will be a solution to the prolonged issue of dust and traffic congestion along the Palarivattom-Kakkanad road, besides offering a faster commute along the stretch.

Private buses

Increasing instances of rash driving and aggression by private bus drivers has become a threat to public safety. Despite several measures amid rising deaths on roads, the problem is yet to see a sustainable solution.

Roads and sidewalks

Narrow roads, potholes, dysfunctional streetlights, and broken sidewalks have been troubling Kochi residents for long. And hence, the allied congestion, accidents, and safety threats remain unresolved. In 2026, the city aims to have better roads and pavements.

Traffic congestion

Traffic congestion in the key sections of Vyttila, Palarivattom, and Edappally, besides other locations, has been crippling road transportation in the city. In 2026, Kochi expects to have smoother solutions for the traffic menace and the long line of vehicles on roads.