ED summons Jayasurya for second time over Save Box fraud

KOCHI: In a fresh development in the money-laundering case related to a cheating app, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that actor Jayasurya received around Rs 1 crore as remuneration for serving as the brand ambassador of the online bidding application ‘Save Box.’ Following this finding, the agency is now planning further scrutiny of the actor’s bank accounts and will interrogate him again.

The ED found that the money was credited to the bank accounts of the actor and his wife, Saritha, from companies owned by the prime accused, Swathik Raheem aka Swathi Rahim.

A fresh summons has been issued to Jayasurya, directing him to appear for interrogation on January 7, said a source with ED. Probe team also found that several other film personalities were connected to Swathi.

The ED action stems from at least four FIRs registered by the Thrissur police, alleging that investors were cheated through the ‘Save Box’ app.