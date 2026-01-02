Pipeline Junction bottleneck turns daily commute into ordeal on Palarivattom–Kakkanad stretch in Kochi

KOCHI: For a majority of commuters on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch, the ongoing construction work for the next phase of the metro is, to borrow the phrase of office-goer Midhun S, “no big deal.” But for many of them, Pipeline Junction — a key artery — is a different proposition altogether. It is a stretch of road that he and many others avoid altogether.

“Navigating it, especially during rush hour, is a nightmare,” Midhun added. Indeed, for many, the 100m section is where most of their daily anguish begins. “Long-distance buses stop here in clusters, shrinking the otherwise two-lane road into a single lane, or even less,” said Manu P Naushad, a regular commuter. “There’s hardly any room left for other vehicles.”

The problem is compounded by the layout of the stretch, which is bookended by two turns. Vehicles coming from Palarivattom must take a left at the entrance, negotiate the 100 metres, make a U-turn, and then take another left if they are headed towards Kakkanad.

“These three turns and the construction work have already slowed traffic to a crawl,” Manu said. “Add the buses into the mix and it’s complete chaos.”

Buses are seen blocking the left turn for vehicles from Palarivattom, while leaving insufficient space for others to make the U-turn. The resulting snarl-up is immediate and often felt as far as Palarivattom Circle, particularly on weekends.

The disruption affects more than just daily commuters. “Even passengers trying to catch these buses get caught in the congestion and sometimes miss them. I have, once,” said Arya, who was waiting for a bus to Bengaluru. There are dozens of passengers like her waiting along the stretch, accompanied by family members who have come in private vehicles to see them off.