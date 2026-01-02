Proactive policing ensures a smooth Cochin Carnival

KOCHI: Residents, visitors and stakeholders will be heaving a sigh a relief that 2025 was seen off — rather scintillatingly — with an incident-free Cochin Carnival. A major highlight was the seamless crowd management, which was made possible by the joint efforts of all government departments and the carnival organising committee.

Expressing happiness over the successful culmination of the carnival, Joseph Varghese, a member of the organising committee, told TNIE, “This was the result of countless meetings and discussions held by the district administration with various stakeholders. We wanted to correct the mistakes of the previous years.” He pointed out that work on the carnival began in September.

“Every department was given a specific task. The police department was very proactive. The police gave us instructions on the arrangements that need to be made to make the event an incident-free one. To enable the smooth dispersal of the visitors from the carnival grounds,” he added. The district administration had given the carnival committee permission to hold a music programme, complete with a DJ, after the burning of the Pappanji, so as to hold back the crowd from making a dash to leave the grounds enmasse.

Highlighting how the carnival was different from past years, Sivadathan M P, director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (K-HATS), said, “It was heartening to see crowds moving in a disciplined manner. The perfect queues at boat jetties were a sight to behold. The police department handled the crowd very well.”

According to Haneesh K H, a carnival volunteer and Fort Kochi resident, the area witnessed massive traffic and crowds on Christmas night. “The situation was similar the following day, which raised serious concerns for the year-end festivities.