‘Streetsmart’ delivery agents roll out fashion start-cart

On weekend evenings at Queen’s Walkway in Kochi, an unusual sight now catches the attention of passers-by — a modest street cart stocked with women’s clothing and accessories.

In a space traditionally meant for walking, eating and leisure, the cart stands out for its unconventional and inventive approach to entrepreneurship.

Claimed to be Kerala’s first women’s street clothing cart, the venture is run by two 25-year-olds, M Munshif and M Binshad, two Malappuram natives who have made Kochi their home.

Navigating dreams alongside financial pressure and responsibility, the duo fund their “fashion startup” Womee by working as Swiggy and Porter delivery partners during the week.

Operating only three days a week — Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm to 1am — the cart has created a buzz among evening walkers, families and youths alike.