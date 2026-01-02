‘Streetsmart’ delivery agents roll out fashion start-cart

On weekend evenings at Queen’s Walkway in Kochi, an unusual sight now catches the attention of passers-by — a modest street cart stocked with women’s clothing and accessories.
In a space traditionally meant for walking, eating and leisure, the cart stands out for its unconventional and inventive approach to entrepreneurship.
Claimed to be Kerala’s first women’s street clothing cart, the venture is run by two 25-year-olds, M Munshif and M Binshad, two Malappuram natives who have made Kochi their home.
Navigating dreams alongside financial pressure and responsibility, the duo fund their “fashion startup” Womee by working as Swiggy and Porter delivery partners during the week.
Operating only three days a week — Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm to 1am — the cart has created a buzz among evening walkers, families and youths alike.
“Initially, when we shared the idea with people around us, they didn’t understand it,” recalls Binshad. “The reaction was, ‘You mean, selling clothes from a cart like a peanut vendor?’ Some even mocked the idea.”
However, Munshif says, now the reactions have changed after people saw how it was implemented.
The childhood friends had long aspired to start something of their own. “After Covid, everything became digital, so we came to Kochi to study digital marketing,” says Binshad. “We studied the field for two years to understand how business works.”
Their initial plan to open a clothing store was dropped due to the high investment needed. “Rent alone would force us to increase prices,” says Munshif. “Moreover, it would just become another shop.”
A personal incident reshaped their approach. “We remember a close friend walking out of a shop without buying a dress she liked because it was expensive,” Binshad says.
The duo decided affordability had to be central to their idea. but they also wanted people to feel curious.
Currently, they sell kurtis, tops, denimwear, earrings, and hair accessories — all priced between `150 and `800.
“We source products from Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai. To allay concerns about fit, as there is no trial room, we offer a one-week exchange period. It’s similar to online shopping,” says Binshad.
Alongside the business, during daytime, the duo continue to work as delivery partners. “This is an early-stage startup. We can’t expect high returns yet. Our primary aim is to popularise the concept first,” Munsif smiles. “After long days of work, we pull the cart late into the night.”
Between delivery routes and late-night sales, the Womee cart tells a subtle story of ambition, and how thinking out of the box and ‘streetsmart’ can yield sweet success.