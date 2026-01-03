Canal widening impending, Konthuruthy residents seek rehab

KOCHI: Sitting in her stationery shop at Konthuruthy Junction, Reeni Godson worries about her family’s future. With the Kerala High Court directing Kochi corporation and the state government to clear encroachments along the Konthuruthy canal within four months, Reeni and 128 other families face eviction without any clarity on rehabilitation.

“We built our lives and livelihood here. Now we don’t know where to go. The court has given us only four months. However, neither state government nor Kochi corporation has taken the steps necessary to release rehabilitation funds and relocate us,” Reeni said.

The case, pointing out encroachment on puramboke land on the banks of the Konthuruthy canal, was registered back in 2012, after K J Tomy filed a complaint. The canal originally had a width of 48 metres. However, encroachments led to reduced width, and thereby flooding and pollution.In 2020, the High Court issued an order to rehabilitate the residents within a year.

The state government had earlier informed the court that Rs 24.83 crore was allocated for rehabilitation, that is, Rs 14 lakh per family. However, the government has now stated that only Rs 9.25 lakh per family can be disbursed. The canal has also been included in the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project (IURWTS).