NCB files chargesheet against four in darknet-based drug cartel case

KOCHI: Even as it continues to unearth more details about the darknet-based drug cartel Ketamelon and tighten the net around those involved, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a chargesheet naming four accused, two of whom are believed to be abroad and yet to be arrested. It also initiated steps to issue Interpol Red Corner notices against the two.

The agency named Sandeep Sajeev and Harikrishnan Aji Jawas — suspected to be in the United Kingdom and Australia respectively — as the third and fourth accused, along with key accused and alleged mastermind Edison Babu and his accomplice Arun Thomas.

“In the chargesheet filed before the Ernakulam District Sessions Court, all four accused have been named, including those two directly involved and those currently abroad,” a top NCB source said. Sandeep acted as a middleman, collecting LSD blots bought and sold by Edison through the darknet, repackaging them in the UK, and distributing them to various locations. Harikrishnan functioned as an agent who laundered cryptocurrency generated through darknet transactions into Indian currency, the officer said.

“Besides these four individuals, we have also identified the involvement of a person known as ‘Pratheep Bhai’, whose real identity is yet to be ascertained. He allegedly sourced ketamine from within India, particularly Varanasi,” the officer added.