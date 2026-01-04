Art arcade reopened at Kochi airport domestic terminal

KOCHI: The renovated and relocated Kalangan, or the Kerala Art Arcade, was inaugurated at the domestic terminal of Kochi airport on Saturday.

Located near Gate 7 in the security hold area, the cultural space enhances the terminal’s interior with traditional art installations that reflect Kerala’s rich artistic heritage.

“The art arcade,” a CIAL spokesperson said, “has transformed an unused area into a vibrant art ensemble corner, adding visual appeal and cultural depth to the passenger experience.”

“Earlier, it was situated where the security checks happen. Then, the passengers could not enjoy the art displays as they wanted to. Moving it to another space has augmented the art experience as well as made the security measures seamless,” he added.

The installation features a temple-inspired setting with a depiction of ‘Duryodhanavadham’ kathakali, along with representations of prominent Kerala art forms, including theyyam, chakyarkoothu, nangyar koothu, and ottamthullal, among others.

“Since its inauguration in 2019, Kalangan has drawn a strong interest from passengers and has emerged as a popular photography spot within the terminal. In its latest avatar and new location, the art arcade is expected to continue this role,” the spokesperson said.

The move is in keeping with CIAL’s tradition of embracing the arts. At its Business Jet Terminal, Mopasang Valath’s watercolour paintings showcase the navarasas by kathakali exponent Kalamandalam Gopi Asan in nine frames.

Elsewhere in the terminal T3 building, a massive natural colour mural by artist P K Sadanandan depicts a popular story from Kerala folklore.

And in 0484 Lounge, the walls are done up with paintings of Kerala’s landscapes and backwaters.

The art arcade was inaugurated by CIAL managing director S Suhas, in the presence of executive directors Jayarajan V and Saji K George, CFO Saji Daniel, airport director Manu G, consultant for the project P Rajasekhar, and others.