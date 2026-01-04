Biowaste-collection fee row: Opposition slams Kochi mayor

KOCHI: Slamming Mayor V K Minimol’s statement that the medical waste-collection fee was increased based on the previous council’s decision, LDF councillors on Saturday termed the remark irresponsible and misleading.

Kochi Corporation LDF parliamentary party leader V A Sreejith said the mayor’s claim was baseless. “The mayor claimed that the last council decided to charge Rs 45 per kg for bio-waste collection. However, the council, led by the LDF, decided to collect medical waste at a lower rate. The decision of the health standing committee on October 25, 2025, was to collect bio-waste at Rs 11.5/kg once the new plant starts operating. It was also approved by the council. The LDF-led council took a positive step considering the difficulties and problems faced by families,” he said.

According to the state government policy, up to Rs 45 can be charged for biomedical waste collection. “The agency was collecting at a subsidised rate of Rs 12 per kg within the corporation.

The construction of a plant that can process sanitary napkins, diapers, etc., had also been completed in Brahmapuram. Vehicles for waste collection were also made available. But now, instead of opposing or correcting the agency’s move to increase rates, the mayor is making false statements that are politically motivated,” he added.

For a while, the agency tasked with bio-waste collection in the city had been seeking a revision in rates, which the previous LDF council had put off. Late last month, the agency sharply increased its service charge from Rs 12 to Rs 47/kg, to coincide with the new council assuming charge.