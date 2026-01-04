Two years on, food kiosks at Marine Drive set for revival

KOCHI: Two years since the setting up of eight food and beverage kiosks near the High Court water metro terminal, the facilities remain silent spectators, leading to delays in plans to develop the Marine Drive area into a food hub and hurting potential revenue.

The kiosks, each taking up approximately 78 sqft of space, were built by the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) to function as outlets. The delay in commissioning was the result of lack of clarity on the profit-sharing agreement signed between Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation, and KWML.

According to officials, the facilities are expected to be up and running soon. “All the three parties have come to an understanding on the agreement. Tendering procedures will begin soon,” an official said.

Social activist Hariharan Kadavath said the kiosks should be opened without any further delay. “Such projects that are beneficial to the public and the government in terms of revenue generation should not be put on hold. The kiosks were approved by the corporation. However, the GCDA and the corporation have not issued of ficial numbers to the facilities. The procedure should be completed to begin the tendering process at the earliest,” he said, adding that the state government and GCDA may suffer a financial loss if operations are delayed.