Caught in traffic crossfire, Kochi's Goshree and Bolgatty junctions floundering

KOCHI: Given how expansive Bolgatty Circle Junction is, it is difficult to imagine that traffic on this stretch can slow down to a crawl, with vehicles crowding its perimeter and remaining there for hours at a stretch.
But regular commuters will tell you that this scenario plays out every day and without exception, especially on weekends and holidays.
“This stretch of road — from High Court Junction to Bolgatty Circle Junction — is a nightmare,” lamented local politician Swathish Sathyan. “We have taken up the matter with authorities numerous times. But no effective measures have been forthcoming,” he said.
The problem was made more apparent last week when the city saw an influx of tourists. Both the water metro and the SWTD passenger ferry services were overwhelmed by the holiday rush. And, unsurprisingly, people opted to get to their destinations by road.
“Getting to Vypeen and onto a Ro-Ro service to cut across the backwaters to Fort Kochi, where the key festivities played out, is not only convenient but also time-saving. So many took to it,” said Kiran Raj, a student familiar with Kochi’s traffic patterns.
“This,” he said, “was responsible for the traffic snarl-ups witnessed these past days.”
Naveen, a Nayarambalam resident and college-goer, concurs. “Since public transport options to Vypeen are limited, everyone – even individuals – were forced to book cab rides. This meant, even more vehicles adding to the pile-up.”
Bolgatty Circle Junction is the point where a clutch of roads from Ernakulam, Vypeen, and Container Road converge. “But to understand what plagues this intersection, one must travel some 500 metres back,” pointed out Appu, a public transit and pedestrian infrastructure enthusiast who actively flags traffic issues via social media.
According to him, the real culprit of the traffic hold-up is Goshree Junction on the mainland side of Goshree Bolgatty Bridge.
“This, too, is a convergence point: two lanes from Chathiyath Road, two lanes of Abraham Madamakkal Road from High Court Junction, and one lane from the Bolgatty side. But unlike the Bolgatty Circle Junction, this one is not as spacious,” he said.
“It is a bottleneck,” seconded Vimal T R, Vypeen resident and coach of a local football club.
Goshree Bolgatty Bridge, too, suffers from a similar affliction, he added, forcing smaller vehicles, especially two-wheelers, onto the footpaths. “This is a common sight nowadays all across the city and not limited to this stretch,” said Govindan, a Vypeen resident.
What further complicates the traffic pattern here are changes that are introduced without adequate notice. “Traffic police close off the Goshree Junction roundabout, forcing vehicles from Bolgatty to continue along the road towards Pachalam without turning there,” highlighted Appu.
This also means vehicles coming from Pachalam have to go all the way until the BPCL pump to take a U-turn. And need one even talk about how narrow these U-turns are? This forces traffic on both roads into a gridlock, Appu continued.
“It’s ripple effect,” he said, “is felt as far as Bolgatty Circle Junction.” Additionally, police have installed a temporary divider at the entrance of the bridge at this junction, making it difficult for bigger vehicles, especially buses, to manoeuvre past.
Vehicles heading to Pachalam from the HC side, too, are caught in this traffic ‘crossfire’ at Goshree Junction.
However, K J Francis, a resident of Nayarambalam, highlighted another reason for the traffic congestion. “If you look beyond the holiday season, you’ll find that the vehicle pile-up was observed on days when the Lulu Convention Centre in Bolgatty had big events. Many arrive here in private vehicles,” he said.
Lack of adequate road maintenance and illegal parking, too, have played their part, pointed out Vimal. “There’s a difference in elevation between the bridge and its approach roads. This also forces all vehicles to a crawl. This needs to be corrected on a war-footing,” he said.
The chaos has many residents, including Govidan, Vimal and Naveen, calling for another bridge. “Vypeen cannot be overlooked when it comes to development. After all, it is only a throw’s throw from the heart of the city,” concluded Swathish.