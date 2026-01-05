Caught in traffic crossfire, Kochi's Goshree and Bolgatty junctions floundering

KOCHI: Given how expansive Bolgatty Circle Junction is, it is difficult to imagine that traffic on this stretch can slow down to a crawl, with vehicles crowding its perimeter and remaining there for hours at a stretch.

But regular commuters will tell you that this scenario plays out every day and without exception, especially on weekends and holidays.

“This stretch of road — from High Court Junction to Bolgatty Circle Junction — is a nightmare,” lamented local politician Swathish Sathyan. “We have taken up the matter with authorities numerous times. But no effective measures have been forthcoming,” he said.

The problem was made more apparent last week when the city saw an influx of tourists. Both the water metro and the SWTD passenger ferry services were overwhelmed by the holiday rush. And, unsurprisingly, people opted to get to their destinations by road.

“Getting to Vypeen and onto a Ro-Ro service to cut across the backwaters to Fort Kochi, where the key festivities played out, is not only convenient but also time-saving. So many took to it,” said Kiran Raj, a student familiar with Kochi’s traffic patterns.

“This,” he said, “was responsible for the traffic snarl-ups witnessed these past days.”

Naveen, a Nayarambalam resident and college-goer, concurs. “Since public transport options to Vypeen are limited, everyone – even individuals – were forced to book cab rides. This meant, even more vehicles adding to the pile-up.”