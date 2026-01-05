Ernakulam man dies while preparing fireworks at church

KOCHI: A man died and another suffered serious injuries while firecrackers went off while being prepared for a church feast in Muvattupuzha on Sunday.

The deceased is Ravi, 70, a resident of Valakom in Ernakulam. James, 50, of Rakkad in Muvattupuzha, who sustained injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical Mission Hospital in Kolenchery, the Ernakulam rural police said.

The accident occurred around 8.45 am on Sunday at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Jacobite Church in Kadathi, where fireworks were being prepared.

The police said gunpowder was being filled into firecracker tubes inside the church when the explosives accidentally ignited. “The preliminary inquiry revealed that the accident occurred due to negligent handling of the explosives without adhering to safety guidelines. A suo motu case has been registered against the parish priest and two church officials, for facilitating and permitting the careless handling of explosives,” said an officer.