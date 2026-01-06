Kerala govt assessing feasibility of plastic recycling park at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Plastic waste has been a perennial problem faced by local bodies across the state. Recognising the importance and need for a recycling space, the state government is evaluating the feasibility of establishing a plastic recycling park at Brahmapuram, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said at the Kerala Petrochemical Conclave in Kochi on Monday.
Taking note of the apprehensions raised by the members of the plastic recycling industry over the lack of space to install units, the minister said the state government is looking into the possibilities of setting up an industrial park exclusively for plastic recycling units. “We have identified 25 acres at Brahmapuram for the purpose.
The plan is to set up the park in association with the local self-government department. Things are in the initial stage, and further steps in the project will be taken soon,” Rajeeve said.
Welcoming the announcement, Shahul Hameed, general secretary-designate of the Kerala Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, told TNIE that space shortage has been a big hurdle for entrepreneurs in the recycling business.
“There are around 150 plastic recycling businesses in the state. However, the lack of a proper space has been a big issue. If space is provided for units in industrial parks, it would come as a big boon for these entrepreneurs,” Hameed said.
“The entire plastic recycling process needs a lot of space, to bring in the collected plastic and to sort it according to various types. Can you imagine setting up such a unit in a residential area? We need a place that is far away from densely populated areas, and Brahmapuram is ideal since it has already been earmarked for such a purpose. Once the project comes to fruition, the plastic recycling industry owners in central and southern Kerala stand to benefit hugely,” Hameed said. He also highlighted another issue faced by the industry.
“These recycling units are handed over unsegregated plastic waste by the Haritha Karma Sena. So, the industry stakeholders have to spend a lot of money on the segregation process and in turn are forced to go look for bigger space to set up their units,” he said.