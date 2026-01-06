Kerala govt assessing feasibility of plastic recycling park at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Plastic waste has been a perennial problem faced by local bodies across the state. Recognising the importance and need for a recycling space, the state government is evaluating the feasibility of establishing a plastic recycling park at Brahmapuram, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said at the Kerala Petrochemical Conclave in Kochi on Monday.

Taking note of the apprehensions raised by the members of the plastic recycling industry over the lack of space to install units, the minister said the state government is looking into the possibilities of setting up an industrial park exclusively for plastic recycling units. “We have identified 25 acres at Brahmapuram for the purpose.

The plan is to set up the park in association with the local self-government department. Things are in the initial stage, and further steps in the project will be taken soon,” Rajeeve said.

Welcoming the announcement, Shahul Hameed, general secretary-designate of the Kerala Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, told TNIE that space shortage has been a big hurdle for entrepreneurs in the recycling business.