Kochi Water Metro to ramp up non-fare revenue models

KOCHI: Close on the heels of its record-breaking year, Kochi Water Metro is looking to expand its non-fare revenue models to fast-track break-even.
For this, it is following a four-pronged approach: provide branding opportunities inside boats, lease out space at terminals, run seasonal kiosks that cater to a plethora of passenger interests, and open hangout spots at select stations.
“Inside the boats, we have display boards where companies can advertise their products. We are also leasing out space at our terminals for small shops and the like,” Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John told TNIE.
The idea behind the move, he stressed, is to ensure that the transport entity has consistent and reliable revenue streams beyond ticket fares.
Regarding the kiosks at the High Court terminal, which TNIE in its January 4 edition had pointed out were non-operational since their setup two years ago, the official said, “It’s true that there were delays. But they have since been resolved.”
These eight kiosks, each taking up approximately 78 sq ft of space, were built by the Kochi Water Metro on land owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to increase non-fare revenue and also in part to turn the terminal into a hangout spot.
“This plan is very much on. All three parties – the water metro, GCDA and Kochi corporation -- have come to an understanding. Tendering procedures will begin soon,” Sajan said.
In addition, seasonal kiosks will also be run occasionally in partnership with other entities to cater to passenger interests.
“Recently, we had a book stall at the High Court terminal in collaboration with DC Books. Similar kiosks will be run for short durations to engage with the passengers,” Sajan said.
This probably will not be feasible at all stations due to space constraints, but plans are also on the anvil to see the seasonal kiosks set up in other terminals as well, he added.
The more ambitious among these initiatives is the programme to see terminals as more than just facilitators of travel. Instead, as hangout spots, replete with cafes and other amenities.
“This has been in the works since 2022, but got stalled due to some issues. We are looking at this again, and more thoroughly,” the Water Metro COO said.
Kakkanad and Vyttila stations have been identified as ideal to kickstart the programme. “Of course, this will be extended to other terminals as well,” he added.
The High Court terminal, which boasts a seasonal book kiosk and two refreshment outlets to cater to the high passenger count, is already a mini ‘hangout’ spot but the potential remains for more.
According to data available, High Court, Vyttila, Kakkanad and Vypeen terminals together have a commercial activity space of nearly 39,000 sq ft.
“These steps to boost non-fare revenue will run alongside those taken to ramp up passenger revenue collection,” Sajan emphasised. Since the commencement of operations in 2023, the Kochi Water Metro has seen a total ridership of over 57 lakh passengers.