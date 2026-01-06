Kochi Water Metro to ramp up non-fare revenue models

KOCHI: Close on the heels of its record-breaking year, Kochi Water Metro is looking to expand its non-fare revenue models to fast-track break-even.

For this, it is following a four-pronged approach: provide branding opportunities inside boats, lease out space at terminals, run seasonal kiosks that cater to a plethora of passenger interests, and open hangout spots at select stations.

“Inside the boats, we have display boards where companies can advertise their products. We are also leasing out space at our terminals for small shops and the like,” Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John told TNIE.

The idea behind the move, he stressed, is to ensure that the transport entity has consistent and reliable revenue streams beyond ticket fares.

Regarding the kiosks at the High Court terminal, which TNIE in its January 4 edition had pointed out were non-operational since their setup two years ago, the official said, “It’s true that there were delays. But they have since been resolved.”

These eight kiosks, each taking up approximately 78 sq ft of space, were built by the Kochi Water Metro on land owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to increase non-fare revenue and also in part to turn the terminal into a hangout spot.

“This plan is very much on. All three parties – the water metro, GCDA and Kochi corporation -- have come to an understanding. Tendering procedures will begin soon,” Sajan said.

In addition, seasonal kiosks will also be run occasionally in partnership with other entities to cater to passenger interests.

“Recently, we had a book stall at the High Court terminal in collaboration with DC Books. Similar kiosks will be run for short durations to engage with the passengers,” Sajan said.