Sanal Potty memorial meet at Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre in Kochi on January 6

KOCHI: Friends, colleagues and admirers of the late television anchor, artist and media professional Sanal Potty will gather for a memorial programme titled ‘Resonance of a Celebrated Voice’ at the Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The event is being jointly organised by Swaralaya, Bharat Tharang, SCMS, Petals Globe Foundation and ISE.

Justice Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the meeting. Mayor Minimol V K, Chavara Cultural Centre director Fr Anil Philip, Kerala Media Academy chairman R S Babu, filmmakers Sreekanth Murali, Jis Joy, and Ramesh Pisharody, actor Mala Parvathy, music director Ramavarma Thampuran, SCMS Group vice-chairman Pramod Thevannoor, and cultural leaders from Changampuzha Park are expected to attend. A tribute video prepared in memory of Sanal will be screened at the event.