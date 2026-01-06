Syro-Malabar Church 34th Synod Session begins today

KOCHI: The first session of the 34th Bishops’ Synod of the Syro-Malabar Major Archepiscopal Church will begin on Tuesday at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, the headquarters of the Church.

The Synod session will begin with a meditation led by Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, secretary of the Syro-Malabar Bishops’ Synod.

The Bishops will spend the first day of the Synod in meditation and prayer.

On Wednesday, Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, will inaugurate the Synod Session. The Synod session will conclude on Saturday, January 10.