51-year-old man’s body found in vacant flat at Kochi's Kundannoor

KOCHI: The body of a man was found on the premises of an unoccupied flat under construction near the Kundannoor bridge. The deceased has been identified as Subhash, 51, a native of Karimugal.

His body was recovered from near a waste dumping area within the building premises, and the body is believed to be around three days old, said an officer with Panangad police.

Subhash had left his home some time ago following disputes with his family and relatives, and had been living for a long period on the rooftop of the unoccupied building. His bag and other personal belongings were recovered from the terrace.