Kochi airport records one-crore passenger milestone for third year

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has reaffirmed its position as Kerala’s leading airport operator by handling over 1 crore passengers for the third consecutive year.

In 2025, the airport handled a total of 1,15,19,356 passengers, with a year-on-year growth of around 4.85% compared to 1,09,86,296 passengers in 2024. The number reflects balanced growth across both domestic and international sectors.

May emerged as the busiest month of the year, with passenger traffic crossing 11.07 lakh. January and December also recorded strong footfalls, with 10.44 lakh and 10.06 lakh passengers, respectively.

In terms of aircraft movement, Kochi recorded 74,869 movements in 2025, marginally lower than the 2024 figure of 75,074. Airport officials attributed this dip to a reduction in services by certain airlines.

In June, Air India reduced frequencies and suspended flights on several routes, including the Mumbai-Kochi sector, as part of a schedule adjustment. The move was reversed after intervention from the upper echelons of Kerala’s political leadership. Despite this temporary setback, Kochi airport’s traffic continued to grow.

CIAL managing director S Suhas credited the CIAL 2.0 programme for the sustained growth.