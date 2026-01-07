Last bastion of Fort Emmanuel on the verge of collapse in Kochi

KOCHI: Visitors to Fort Kochi often arrive with an unspoken question: where’s the fort? There is none to be seen, save, of course, for a centuries-old artillery bunker tucked away on the beachfront, largely out of prominence.

The structure is believed to be a remnant of a bastion of Fort Emmanuel, built by the Portuguese in 1503. While historians continue to debate its precise origins, there is consensus on one point: the building is historically significant.

Today, however, the bunker is in a dilapidated state, prompting concern among locals that it may collapse any day.

“This colonial-era structure once functioned as an artillery bunker to defend against invaders and was later used as an optical telegraph tower to convey vital messages. Years of neglect have ruined it,” said Raigon Stanley, director of the Grey Book Museum and Archives.

Indeed, the structure now visibly leans forward, with large portions of its outer layer cracked or peeling away, exposing the laterite bricks beneath. “It could collapse anytime,” Raigon warned.

The decay extends beyond structural damage. During a recent visit, TNIE found the bunker defaced with graffiti and covered in moss due to prolonged neglect.

This ruination is not limited to physical deformations, but has also encroached into people’s perception of its importance.

“It’s a sad sight,” said Raphi, a staff member at a nearby shop. He recalled how the bunker was once plastered with posters for a religious event.

“No one dared remove them because of its association with a religious group. They remained there until a few history-conscious people stepped in.” Vandalisation of heritage structures in Fort Kochi has become increasingly common, Raigon noted. “Defacing protected structures is a serious offence under Indian law, with stringent penalties. But who is acting on it?” he asked.