Gridlock near Town Hall metro station continues despite bus stop shift in Kochi

KOCHI: Despite clear signboards put up nearly a month ago announcing the relocation of the bus stop in front of the Town Hall metro station to a waiting shed in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office, confusion persists among the public over actually where to wait for buses.

The bus stop relocation was implemented by the Kochi city police to ease traffic congestion in the area, which continues to witness long queues of vehicles descending the Ernakulam North overbridge from the Marine Drive side and those joining from the SRM Road during rush hours. However, almost all the private buses continue to halt in front of the metro station, as commuters are still seen waiting there. “It was a crucial measure introduced by the police to ease traffic congestion. However, it has failed to deliver the desired results,” said an officer with the City Traffic West police station.

“There is a common tendency for buses and autorickshaws to stop wherever crowds gather to pick up passengers. The same is happening here as well. Passengers too find it convenient to board buses in front of the metro station entrance, without giving any thought to the traffic congestion it causes,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a traffic police officer deployed at the spot said, “During daytime, especially when uniformed personnel are present, private buses do not stop or pick up passengers at the restricted location. Although signboards have been installed, we repeatedly ask commuters to move to the designated bus stop, but most of them stop after taking just a few steps.