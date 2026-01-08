Syro-Malabar Church’s synodal meet begins in Kochi

KOCHI: The first session of the 34th bishops synod of the Syro-Malabar Church was inaugurated on Wednesday at the church headquarters, Mount St Thomas, in Kakkanad, by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

Mar Thattil recalled the recent developments in the pastoral arrangements of the church, particularly the redrawing of the boundaries of the twelve dioceses, the creation of four new ecclesiastical provinces outside Kerala, and the appointment of an apostolic visitor for its faithful in the Gulf region.

The church head said that the ‘Year of Community Empowerment’ to be observed by the church in 2026 is timely and prophetic. He reminded the faithful to recognise that the challenges they face as a Church are of a deeper spiritual dimension, than merely administrative.

Highlighting the idea expressed by Pope Leo XIV in his apostolic exhortation Dilexi Te, that ‘true love for Christ cannot be separated from practical love for the poor, the weak and the helpless’, Mar Thattil said, “The vitality and credibility of our church will be measured by how we show mercy to the marginalised, the silenced and those on the margins.”

The synod, which began with meditation on Tuesday evening, will conclude on Saturday. Fifty-three bishops from India and abroad are participating in the synod.