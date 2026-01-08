Two cops suspended on charges of misconduct, links to drug peddlers in Kochi

KOCHI: Two civil police officers were suspended on Wednesday following separate allegations of misconduct and links to drug peddlers. The action was taken against Vijesh, a native of Alappuzha and a civil police officer (CPO) attached to Palluruthy Kasaba police station, and Subeer A S, of Perumbavoor, who is a CPO with Kalady police station.

Vijesh was suspended for misbehaving with a woman during passport verification. Vijesh, who was assigned passport verification duties at Palluruthy police station, visited the residence of a 27-year-old woman from Panayappilly on December 22, 2025, as part of the verification process. After learning that the woman was separated from her husband, he allegedly contacted her later under the pretext of resolving issues related to the verification and asked her to meet him at BOT Park on Monday.

“As per the woman’s complaint, Vijesh forced her into his car and molested her. Following the incident, she lodged a complaint with the Harbour police,” said the officer. Vijesh, who is married and has a child, is currently absconding. Police said he will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Subeer was suspended over his alleged links with drug case accused.

“In September last year, the excise department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted joint raids at several locations. In one such raid, 66 grams of heroin was seized from the house of a relative of Subeer at Bhai Colony in Perumbavoor. The subsequent investigation revealed his alleged links with a drug trafficking network,” said an officer with Ernakulam Rural Police.

Based on a preliminary inquiry report that pointed to his financial dealings with drug peddlers and alleged assistance to the accused, the district police chief ordered his suspension, the officer added.

However, a sub-inspector with the Kalady police station said that the inspection was conducted at an apartment owned by Subeer’s mother, which had been rented out to others.