Dating app fraud: Cops unable to ‘hinge’ on leads

KOCHI: Nearly a month after investigation began into a case where a 23-year-old woman from Kolkata was allegedly lured with promises of marriage, repeatedly sexually abused, and robbed of gold ornaments worth around Rs 40 lakh by a Kashmiri man she met on a dating app, Ernakulam Rural police continue to grope in the dark, with no concrete leads on the absconding suspect.

The suspect, Amandeep Singh, a native of Jammu and Kashmir and an operations manager with a private bank headquartered in Aluva, made off after living with the victim — a media professional from Bengaluru who later moved to Kochi — in a rented apartment and “tying the knot” at Aluva Mahadeva temple. He reportedly left for Kashmir, assuring her that he would convince his parents and return within a week, the victim told TNIE.

“We met through the dating app ‘Hinge’ last April. He even visited Kolkata to meet my family. After prolonged discussions, he convinced me that he could not leave Kochi because of his job, and persuaded me to leave Bengaluru and relocate to Kochi, promising a life together. But he brutally betrayed me, abandoned me, and fled with my jewellery,” she said.

Based on Amandeep’s promises, the woman arrived in Kochi on May 22, 2025, and lived with him for nearly six months in an apartment in Aluva. During their stay, she allegedly found that he had shared her private images with others, leading to assault and a suicide attempt, after which he apologised and she forgave him.