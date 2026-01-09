Kadamakkudy water metro to set sail in three months

KOCHI: Even though the December deadline has passed, work on the Kadamakkudy water metro terminal is progressing rapidly, with operations expected to commence within the next three months, officials said.

“The work on the Kadamakkudy water terminal has entered the final stage. It will be ready for operations in about three months,” Sajan P John, chief operating officer of Kochi water metro limited (KWML), told TNIE.

The same is also true for the terminal coming up at Paliyamthuruth. “The work here is also nearing completion. This too will be operational in three months,” he added.

Once commissioned, services to Kadamakkudy with an additional link-up to Pizhala will be planned from the High Court terminal, and to Paliyamthuruth, from either the High Court or Mattancherry terminals.

However, the vessels are unlikely to sail directly through the Pizhala-Kadamakkudy stretch. Instead, they are expected to take a detour, either via Vypeen or Vallarpadam, to avoid disturbing a cluster of traditional Chinese fishing nets along the route.

“There are around 40 Chinese fishing nets in this stretch. These are a major tourist attraction. To preserve them, we have decided to bypass that section,” the KWML official said, adding that a final decision on the detour route is yet to be taken.

In terms of boats, Sajan said, “We have decided to make do with the existing ones for now. But there is indeed a need to get more vessels.”

Historically, residents of Kadamakkudy and neighbouring islands such as Pizhala have depended on small boats to get around

“Until about two decades ago, about 10-12 private ferry boats were catering to this region. As road connectivity improved, the number of boats waned, until none remained,” M S Antony, president of Kadamakkudy grama panchayat.