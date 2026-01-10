Blessed Mother Eliswa’s relic to be installed today

KOCHI: The installation of the sacred relic of Blessed Mother Eliswa will be held at Elamkulam Fatima Matha Church at 7.30 am on Saturday.

The liturgical services will be presided over by Dr Antony Valunkal, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Verapoly.

Mother Eliswa occupies a unique place in history as Kerala’s first nun, the first founder of a religious congregation of nuns in the state, and India’s first Carmelite nun.

The relic will be brought to the church from St Joseph Bhavan, Edappally — the headquarters of the CTC Carmelite Religious Congregation — with an escort of 100 two-wheelers.

The procession will be led by CTC Superior General Mother Shaheela, along with other religious sisters.

Parish vicar Fr Martin Thaiparampil said arrangements have been made for public veneration of the relic until 7.30 pm.

Mother Eliswa was elevated to the status of Blessed on November 7, 2025, by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, the representative of Pope Leo XIV.