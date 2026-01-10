HMT may hand over 5 acres of land to KSEB to settle Rs 30-crore power dues

KOCHI: State-owned engineering major Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) is likely to hand over five acres of land at its Kalamassery unit to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) as part of efforts to settle long-pending electricity arrears of around Rs 30 crore.

The proposal came up for discussion during a meeting between HMT chairman Rajesh Kohli and KSEB chairman Minhaj Alam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. KSEB finance director Biju R was also present at the talks. Officials said the discussions marked the beginning of a formal process to resolve the long-standing dispute over electricity dues dating back to 2008.