Water jets, proper lighting among key steps to clean up Marine Drive

KOCHI: A slew of corrective measures is finally on the way for Kochi’s Marine Drive walkway, with the district administration directing agencies to launch immediate action following a review meeting held last week. The decisions include the purchase of water jets to clear bird droppings along the 2.8-km stretch, restoration of dysfunctional streetlights and CCTV cameras, strengthening of sanitation squads, and tighter policing on the promenade.
District Collector G Priyanka, who chaired the meeting of the Marine Drive Monitoring Committee, said eight priority works had been identified after examining public complaints received through the committee’s grievance channels. “Directions have been issued to the GCDA, Kochi corporation, and other departments to take up the identified works without delay,” the collector said.
Among the key directives, the GCDA has been tasked with procuring water jets for regular cleaning, repairing damaged tiles and infrastructure, and preparing a CSR proposal for the installation of durable benches suited to the waterfront environment.
The inland navigation and port department has been asked to ensure proper waste disposal from tourist boats and to initiate licence cancellation proceedings against violators. The latest interventions follow six complaints submitted by the public highlighting persistent issues such as uneven and damaged tiles, poor drainage and broken seating encouraging antisocial activity, and sewage discharge into the backwaters — problems that residents say had remained unattended for years.
Monitoring committee’s recommendations
GCDA to purchase water jets and clean the mess of bird droppings on the walkway
Police to ensure the presence of personnel at aid posts
GCDA to maintain properly benches and CCTVs and to ensure cleanliness
Major irrigation department to prepare estimate for the cleaning of canals at Marine Drive