Water jets, proper lighting among key steps to clean up Marine Drive

KOCHI: A slew of corrective measures is finally on the way for Kochi’s Marine Drive walkway, with the district administration directing agencies to launch immediate action following a review meeting held last week. The decisions include the purchase of water jets to clear bird droppings along the 2.8-km stretch, restoration of dysfunctional streetlights and CCTV cameras, strengthening of sanitation squads, and tighter policing on the promenade.

District Collector G Priyanka, who chaired the meeting of the Marine Drive Monitoring Committee, said eight priority works had been identified after examining public complaints received through the committee’s grievance channels. “Directions have been issued to the GCDA, Kochi corporation, and other departments to take up the identified works without delay,” the collector said.