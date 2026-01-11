BJP moves to broaden NDA in Kerala assembly polls; to fight 140 seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly elections fast approaching, the Kerala unit of the BJP is set to intensify efforts to expand the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in line with the central leadership’s broad directive to attract more outfits to the saffron front.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told TNIE that the NDA will contest all 140 assembly constituencies, thereby assuring “adequate representation” to every party that joins hands with the BJP.

“The plan is to lock in clear wins in our strongholds while significantly expanding the party’s vote base in other favourable constituencies,” he said.

As part of its push to widen the party’s footprint across the state, the BJP will attempt to rope in smaller outfits that wield considerable clout in their pockets of influence. “The possibility of more parties joining the NDA fold ahead of the assembly polls cannot be ruled out,” Chandrasekhar said, without divulging further details.

The BJP state chief’s words assume significance as one of the key programmes lined up during Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram is a meeting with NDA constituent leaders on Sunday.