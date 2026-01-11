From convent to courtroom: Sr Lucy dons robe for justice in second calling

KOCHI: Sr Lucy Kalapura chose conscience over compliance. On Saturday, she stood in a black gown on the Kerala High Court campus, enrolled as an advocate, ready to speak for those whose voices are often drowned out by power and conformity. The enrolment ceremony was held at the Bar Council Bhavan.

Sr Lucy completed her law degree from Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta, staying in the hostel during her studies.

“The difficult phases were terrifying, but I managed to achieve success with 70% marks,” she said.

She plans to begin her legal practice in Ernakulam before shifting to Wayanad in a few months. “I want to intervene for the larger good of society. I was put through the wringer for raising my voice for a woman who was denied justice. But I did not sit in a corner grieving over it. I began my studies with determination and succeeded. The struggle must continue. There are many people, both within the church and outside, who are denied justice. I want to stand with them and provide legal support so that they can obtain justice,” Sr Lucy told TNIE.

She recalled a time when silence was expected, standing with the survivor in the alleged rape case involving Bishop Franco Mulakkal — who was later acquitted by the trial court — and the nuns of Kuravilangad convent who led a historic protest against the bishop.

“That protest, unprecedented in the history of the church in Kerala, remains a dark chapter. Many stood by the survivor and the protesting nuns. Several others responded with ridicule and hostility. But I decided to support the survivor during her most difficult time and remain in contact with her,” Sr Lucy said.