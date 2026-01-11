Kochi mayor’s remarks on Latin Church’s role in her elevation revive Congress controversy

KOCHI: Just when it seemed that the Congress had put to bed the controversy over the alleged influence of community organisations in deciding key positions of elected officials, Kochi mayor V K Minimol on Saturday fanned the flames with remarks that acknowledged such a role in her elevation.

As a guest at the general assembly of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), Minimol said that the Latin Church had played a decisive role in her selection as mayor.

In video footage of the speech, she is heard saying, “If I’m standing here today [as mayor], it is because of the strong voice raised by the Latin community,” adding that her appointment stands as proof of the community advocating for its own.

Expressing gratitude to the bishops present, she said, “I know they all spoke up for me. I express my gratitude to everyone.”

She also referred to the organisational strength of the church, saying it had helped challenge an entrenched system where posts were decided beyond merit.

The mayor’s remarks immediately drew attention as they contradicted the Congress’ official position following her appointment. When Minimol was chosen, along with Shiny Mathew, for a split term as mayor, overlooking their party’s general secretary and councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese, there were reports that the Latin Church had intervened on her behalf.

These claims were firmly denied at the time by Congress leaders. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan maintained that the decision was based strictly on party guidelines.