Kochi mayor’s remarks on Latin Church’s role in her elevation revive Congress controversy

KOCHI: Just when it seemed that the Congress had put to bed the controversy over the alleged influence of community organisations in deciding key positions of elected officials, Kochi mayor V K Minimol on Saturday fanned the flames with remarks that acknowledged such a role in her elevation.
As a guest at the general assembly of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), Minimol said that the Latin Church had played a decisive role in her selection as mayor.
In video footage of the speech, she is heard saying, “If I’m standing here today [as mayor], it is because of the strong voice raised by the Latin community,” adding that her appointment stands as proof of the community advocating for its own.
Expressing gratitude to the bishops present, she said, “I know they all spoke up for me. I express my gratitude to everyone.”
She also referred to the organisational strength of the church, saying it had helped challenge an entrenched system where posts were decided beyond merit.
The mayor’s remarks immediately drew attention as they contradicted the Congress’ official position following her appointment. When Minimol was chosen, along with Shiny Mathew, for a split term as mayor, overlooking their party’s general secretary and councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese, there were reports that the Latin Church had intervened on her behalf.
These claims were firmly denied at the time by Congress leaders. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan maintained that the decision was based strictly on party guidelines.
Following the backlash, Minimol clarified that her comments had been misinterpreted. “I was merely expressing my gratitude for the support I received. I expressed similar gratitude when visiting Sivagiri and the NSS. It is only natural,” she told reporters.
“Today, since all 13 bishops were present at the KRLCC general assembly, I chose to thank the community. That’s all,” Minimol explained, while emphasising that she is a four-term councillor and that it was her seniority and experience alone that sealed her elevation.
‘Congress can look into it’
Reacting to the controversy, Deepthi said she was unsure at whose behest Minimol had made such a statement. “The Congress policy has always been one of inclusive secularism. I don’t know why a senior party leader would say something that contradicts it,” she told TNIE. Earlier claims of church intervention were dismissed as allegations, but Minimol’s statement had now given the issue a new dimension, Deepthi pointed out. “Why say it if there’s no truth?” she asked, adding, “If there has been any deviation from the party’s core values, it is for the Congress to look into it.” Though TNIE reached out to Satheesan, he was unavailable for comment.
Hypocrisy exposed: CPM
The revelation by the Congress leader exposes the party’s hypocrisy, the CPM said. “The Congress and V D Satheesan should explain the development. They have long asserted that the party does not bow to pressure from any community,” CPM district secretary S Satheesh said. “The Congress are big talkers of secularism, but their actions betray them. This is not an isolated incident. You see patterns across Kerala,” Satheesh added.
Demand reasonable: Church
“The church had merely requested the Congress leadership to consider candidates from the Latin community,” KRLCC vice-president and church spokesperson Joseph Jude said.
“There were sound reasons for that. One, there’s a strong Latin Catholic presence in Kochi. Two, around 22 councillors are from the community. So, seeking the mayor’s post for one of them was only reasonable,” Joseph told TNIE.
“But,” he added, “it will be inaccurate to say that we pressured the Congress. Also, we didn’t name any names. We just expressed an interest in seeing someone from the Latin community elevated to the mayor’s post. Don’t other organisations express such interests? Of course, the ultimate decision rested with the Congress.”