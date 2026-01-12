Kerala Yathra: Kanthapuram calls for rise of collective consciousness

KOCHI: Raising key demands, including reorganisation of Ernakulam, the ‘Kerala Yathra’ — led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar under the aegis of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath — ended its district leg with a meeting at Marine Drive on Sunday.

The yathra received its first district-level reception at Vedimara Junction and passed through several greeting points before culminating with the public meeting, which was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Rajeeve said the ‘Kerala Yathra’ stands apart from similar initiatives by political parties and organisations, as it moves beyond narrow slogans to embrace the broader theme of ‘With Humanity,’ addressing contemporary issues such as surveillance capitalism. Addressing the gathering, Kanthapuram stressed that the world needs peace and that every human being has the right to live with dignity and harmony. “Wherever a human being suffers in the world, that pain should be felt as our own. Such a collective consciousness must rise in society,” he said.