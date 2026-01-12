Queen’s Walkway to sport new look by March, food stalls shut

KOCHI: The Queen’s Walkway, a prominent nightlife and food hub in the city along the Chathiath Road, is set for a transformation as the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has retendered its maintenance project, initiating a slew of beautification measures.

With the three-year tender tenure ending last December, the GIDA, the body authorised to implement integrated development for the eight island panchayats and two divisions in the Kochi corporation, closed down the food stalls on the walkway and retendered its maintenance earlier this month. The renovation is expected to be completed before March this year.

According to officials, besides setting up food kiosks, the maintenance of the 1.8-kilometre waterfront walkway will also be ensured. “The plan is to beautify and maintain the area properly after the revamp,” GIDA secretary Raghuram said.

“We already have benches and adequate seating arrangements. The contractor who has been awarded the tender is responsible for the maintenance of the open gym, walkway, and the open space. The existing food kiosks will be dismantled as part of the revamp, with provisions to set up new kiosks under the fresh tender.”