That’s a bump! Danger that lurks on Kochi’s fast lanes

KOCHI: “It’s like hitting an invisible wall,” says Jolly C D, an autorickshaw driver, pointing to the large bumps that have developed on the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. More specifically, around where the metro pillars fall. At Manorama Junction, where Jolly plies his autorickshaw, the bumps are particularly conspicuous.

There are two there — one at the foot of the eastern end of the South railway overbridge and the other right in the middle of the junction. Each rises three or four inches above the road surface and “sits like a block of marble”, another autorickshaw driver chips in.

“But we have gotten used to them,” he says. And who wouldn’t, asks Jolly. “For one, it’s been there for close to two years. Two, it had wrecked our autorickshaws and our health. So yes, we have gotten used to them, and we avoid them like it’s some kind of demon,” he adds.

To him, how this has gone unnoticed by the authorities is a mystery. “Nobody has bothered to fix it, despite this being a big junction on an arterial city road,” Jolly says.

“There have been many accidents,” points out the other autorickshaw driver. “Around two months ago, one of the autos plying from our stand overturned.”

Lulu Paul, the proprietor of a tea shop at the junction, says the accidents, not all of them minor, spiked during the holiday season.“It’s first-timers in Kochi, especially youngsters on bikes, who meet with accidents the most,” he says.