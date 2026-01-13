Congress weighs youth, legacy for battle in Ekm

With the Latin Catholic community playing a decisive role in Kochi, party strategists see Henry as a strong contender either from Kochi or Vypeen. Analysts believe he stands a better chance than former mayor Tony Chammany, who lost to CPM’s K J Maxy in Kochi in 2021.

Similarly, corporation deputy mayor Deepak Joy — who had contested and lost from Vypeen in 2021 — is being considered for Tripunithura, especially against the backdrop of discussions that senior leader and former minister K Babu may opt out this time. Sources say the party believes candidates from the Ezhava community have better prospects in Tripunithura, though Deepak’s recent elevation as deputy mayor has kicked off an internal debate.

Adding another dimension to the Tripunithura race is Raju P Nair, former president of Mulanthuruthy block panchayat and general secretary of Ernakulam DCC. Known to be close to the Gandhi family, Raju is seen by a section of party workers as a credible and acceptable candidate for the constituency. Former Kochi mayor Soumini Jain is also being spoken of as a possible candidate in Tripunithura.

For the 2026 polls, the Congress appears poised to bet on a mix of youth, legacy, and local acceptance. However, Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas said the party is yet to finalise the candidates. “Our aim is to win all 14 constituencies in the district. The candidates will be finalised after considering the opinion of the ground-level party workers and committees,” he said.