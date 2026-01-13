Congress weighs youth, legacy for battle in Ekm

KOCHI: With less than 90 days to go for the assembly election, the Congress-led UDF has intensified its political activity in Ernakulam district, finalising its broad strategy and letting drop the names of potential candidates. The front has set an ambitious target of reclaiming all 14 assembly seats in the district, including Kalamassery, Vypeen, Kochi, Kunnathunad and Kothamangalam — which it lost in 2021.
Senior Congress leaders say the party is keen on striking a balance between organisational strength, community equations and electoral winnability, with several sitting Kochi corporation councillors emerging as strong contenders.
Among the prominent names doing the rounds is that of KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese. Deepthi, whose home constituency is Thrikkakara, had come into focus during the 2021 Thrikkakara bypoll following the death of sitting MLA P T Thomas. Though the party eventually fielded Uma Thomas, Deepthi’s organisational clout has grown steadily since then. Party sources indicate that with V K Minimol and Shiny Mathew being assigned mayoral duties on a split-term basis, Deepthi has a strong chance of being accommodated in the assembly list, most likely from Thrikkakara.
Henry Austin, another rising leader, is also being widely discussed as a probable candidate. The corporation councillor from Vaduthala East — a division the CPM held for over four decades — Henry has quickly built a reputation as a winnable face. The national coordinator of the AICC minority department, he draws added political weight as the grandson of former Union minister Henry Austin.
With the Latin Catholic community playing a decisive role in Kochi, party strategists see Henry as a strong contender either from Kochi or Vypeen. Analysts believe he stands a better chance than former mayor Tony Chammany, who lost to CPM’s K J Maxy in Kochi in 2021.
Similarly, corporation deputy mayor Deepak Joy — who had contested and lost from Vypeen in 2021 — is being considered for Tripunithura, especially against the backdrop of discussions that senior leader and former minister K Babu may opt out this time. Sources say the party believes candidates from the Ezhava community have better prospects in Tripunithura, though Deepak’s recent elevation as deputy mayor has kicked off an internal debate.
Adding another dimension to the Tripunithura race is Raju P Nair, former president of Mulanthuruthy block panchayat and general secretary of Ernakulam DCC. Known to be close to the Gandhi family, Raju is seen by a section of party workers as a credible and acceptable candidate for the constituency. Former Kochi mayor Soumini Jain is also being spoken of as a possible candidate in Tripunithura.
For the 2026 polls, the Congress appears poised to bet on a mix of youth, legacy, and local acceptance. However, Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas said the party is yet to finalise the candidates. “Our aim is to win all 14 constituencies in the district. The candidates will be finalised after considering the opinion of the ground-level party workers and committees,” he said.