Friendship Nagar: Built on bonhomie

What does a name reveal about a place, and who gets to choose it? In Palarivattom’s Friendship Nagar, the answer lies not in land records or lineage, but in lived relationships.

Tucked behind Pipeline Road in Palarivattom, Friendship Nagar defies the convention of naming a place after families, politicians, or socio-cultural icons. This residential area, where houses stand close and lives stand closer, celebrates bonhomie.

Ninety-year-old Ravindran, one of the earliest residents here, remembers the rustic landscape that existed before the place became an urban locality. “Canals criss-crossed this entire area once,” he says.

“The current Pipeline Road was named after the water pipelines running beneath it from Aluva. From this road branched out several pocket lanes. Each needed a name. This one became Friendship Nagar.”

Susel Kumar, a 70 year old president of the association since 2018 and a resident for 33 years, explains the reasoning. “Look around,” he says. “This place cannot be reduced to one class or profession. Auto drivers, plumbers and carpenters live alongside doctors, engineers, bankers and judges. No one dominates. Everyone coexists.”

It was this ethos, he explains, that led to the name. “We needed a name that reflected our relationship with each other. Friendship felt right.”

The association, formed nearly 40 years ago, would later give the place its defining name. Friendship Nagar Residents’ Association is among the earliest and the very first association that was formed in the Palarivattom area, Susel adds.

The association itself grew out of necessity. “When houses increased, so did our problems,” Suselkumar recalls. “Water supply, roads, drainage, street lights… nothing came easily. Collective efforts yielded results. Unity helped,” he says.

“The name Friendship Nagar was formally adopted around 20 years ago,cementing what had long been the tradition informally.”