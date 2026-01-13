Kerala's ‘Rithumathi’ trend: Renaissance or Regression?

Hush-hushed behind closed doors for generations, the menarche is now finding its way into social media. Framed in slow motion, bathed in soft light, and set to celebratory music.

Known today as ‘Rithumathi’, the puberty ceremony seems to have re-emerged from the private corners of Kerala homes. What was once marked by silence, seclusion and secrecy is now being documented, shared, and debated.

Once known as 'Thirandukalyanam' in certain regions, this ceremony has existed for generations across many parts of south India, marking the beginning of a girl’s transition into womanhood. The intimate biological milestone is turning into a conversation about tradition, visibility, and change.

What has changed now is not merely the tradition itself, but how it is perceived. This deeply personal rite has unfolded into cinematic reels, aesthetic visuals. The trend is a blend of ancient tradition and Millennial-Gen Z digital culture.



This shift has sparked mixed responses — cheer, curiosity and criticism.