Lakshadweep fisheries potential 1 lakh tonnes, output 20K tonnes: Report

KOCHI: A scientific report presented at the technical session of the Matsya Mela organised by the Lakshadweep Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute on Monday said that despite an estimated potential of 1 lakh tonnes, the fisheries output of Lakshadweep remains only 20,000 tonnes.

The Mela was organised at Kavaratti in association with the Lakshadweep fisheries department to promote fisheries entrepreneurship.

Marine cage farming, involving the cultivation of high-value species such as cobia, pompano, seabass, groupers and snappers in open seas and lagoons, was highlighted as a scalable and eco-friendly technology. Discussions were held on exploring opportunities for establishing hatcheries, feed manufacturing units, cold-chain facilities, processing and branding of “Lakshadweep premium seafood products”, along with export logistics through mainland hubs.